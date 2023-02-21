WWE's plans for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for the better part of the last three years. The Tribal Chief is one of the biggest draws for the company, and we now have an interesting report on the promotion's plans for him following WrestleMania.

Reigns has held both world titles together for nearly a year and has headlined every show he has been a part of. The Head of the Table is all set for the main event of this year's WrestleMania as well, where he is slated to face Cody Rhodes in a singles match.

While The Bloodline leader has been unstoppable over the last three years, it currently looks like he could drop the undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of Immortals.

A new report has shed some light on The Tribal Chief's fixture after the event. Xero News stated that Roman is currently not booked for the Money in the Bank premium live event. It was also noted that the SmackDown star will wrestle at the yet-to-be-announced event in Saudi Arabia and SummerSlam 2023. He is also slated to be present on TV programming leading up to both events.

Roman Reigns will reportedly be present on WWE RAW next month

Being a star attraction, Roman Reigns does not feature on weekly episodes of WWE. The Tribal Chief, however, will be present in next month's edition of RAW.

Reigns is expected to kickstart his feud with Cody Rhodes soon. The American Nightmare was confronted by Paul Heyman on the red brand a couple of weeks ago. The war of words between the two took a personal turn after Heyman stated that Roman Reigns was the son Dusty Rhodes always wanted.

Rhodes has been undefeated ever since returning to WWE at WrestleMania last year. The American Nightmare punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania after winning the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

