WWE's plans for The Fiend vs Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 revealed - Reports

One of the most anticipated matches heading into WrestleMania 37 is the clash between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. The two RAW Superstars have been feuding with each other for over four months, with Alexa Bliss also playing a massive role in the storyline.

According to a recent report from the Dirty Sheets Patreon page, WWE plans to let The Fiend squash Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in their in-ring match. Four years ago, Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33. If 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt wins at WrestleMania 37, it would be sweet revenge for him.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton has been an intriguing feud

As discussed, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton have a massive history against each other. It was in late 2020 when The Fiend started a feud with Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW. This led to the two facing each other in a bizarre Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC 2020.

Randy Orton took things to another level at the PPV as he burned The Fiend in the middle of the ring after their match. Following this, The Fiend and Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse persona went missing from WWE TV. Alexa Bliss then took over and ensured Randy Orton paid for his deeds, playing all sorts of mind games with him.

There were also some eerie backstage segments with Alexa Bliss trying to bring back The Fiend by using black magic and a pentagram.

After weeks of build-up, Alexa Bliss challenged Randy Orton to a match at WWE Fastlane 2021, which the Viper accepted. At the PPV, The Fiend returned to WWE TV after nearly three months. However, he had a completely new and disturbing look with a melted mask and clothes, continuing the angle of Randy Orton burning him at WWE TLC 2020.

The feud between Randy Orton and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has been intriguing and fans are looking forward to seeing what unfolds at WrestleMania 37 when the two go up against each other.