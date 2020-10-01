The Undisputed Era has arguably been the greatest faction in the history of NXT. Having been in the brand and dominated it for the last three years, there have been talks of WWE breaking them up or moving them to the main roster soon.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported the following about the plans for Undisputed Era's leader, Adam Cole stating that he is being shifted into a proper babyface on the brand.

He said:

Adam Cole wrestling Austin Theory tonight is indeed the beginning of Cole being shifted into a babyface role for the brand. WWE began slowly teasing it after his loss to Finn Balor.

He further added that Kyle O'Reilly, who will be challenging Finn Balor for the NXT Championship this weekend at NXT TakeOver, is also set to shift into a full-fledged babyface role. Interestingly, the same is not true for the other two members of The Undisputed Era - Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong. Both Fish and Strong are expected to remain heels which would make the dynamic of the faction very interesting.

The Undisputed Era in WWE NXT recently

The Undisputed Era has ruled NXT for the last three years. There was a time not long ago when all four members of the faction were holding gold, with Adam Cole as the NXT Champion, Roderick Strong as the NXT North American Champion, and Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish as the NXT Tag Team Champions.

Adam Cole lost his NXT title to Keith Lee earlier this year after a record-breaking 400+ reign. Since then, the Panama City Playboy has been showing signs of turning into a babyface. He faced and defeated Pat McAfee at NXT TakeOver XXX after the latter made fun of his size and abilities on his talk show. Cole then took on Finn Balor to determine the new NXT Champion but lost to him. After the match, the two showed signs of respect against each other.

Last week on NXT, Kyle O'Reilly of the Undisputed Era won a number one contender Gauntlet Elimination match and will now be challenging NXT Champion Finn Balor this Sunday at NXT TakeOver 31. This week on the black and gold brand of WWE, the two had a face-to-face interaction with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as the mediator. During the segment, HBK asked O'Reilly about whether there is any power struggle among the Undisputed Era member, which O'Reilly denied.

