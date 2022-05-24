WWE's reported plans for the Women's Tag Team Championship following Sasha Banks and Naomi's walk-out

Following an eventful week beginning with Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of RAW, WWE is now set to hold a tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

The matter was discussed on the latest Wrestling Observer Live by Bryan Alvarez, who stated that WWE is looking to include teams from NXT in the upcoming tournament:

"They have sent word down to NXT to think about some women that might be able to be a team. That’s where we’re at right now so yea you might see Kacy and Kayden called up because ‘we need teams.'”, said Bryan Alvarez. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE's current main roster women's tag team division isn't the deepest, hence it seems plausible to look towards its third brand to borrow a few stars. It was further noted by Alvarez that it is likely that the teams being brought up from NXT will return to the brand following the tournament and aren't expected to stay around on the main roster for long.

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely by WWE

In a rare occurrence, WWE recently acknowledged the backstage incident outside of kayfabe on television. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Michael Cole made an announcement detailing the events of the walk-out.

Cole, from the commentary desk, stated that Banks and Naomi placed their titles on the table in the office of the head of talent relations and walked out. As a result, the two have been suspended indefinitely by the company.

Cole had the following to say about the impact of the incident:

"Sasha Banks and Naomi let us all down. The WWE women's tag team champions walked off the show and walked out of the building during Monday night Raw. They were supposed to take part in this, the six-pack challenge where the winner would be next in line to face Bianca Belair for the Raw women's championship; however, Sasha and Naomi took the tag team championships into the office of our head of talent relations, left them there and then promptly walked out of the arena." [H/T: CBS Sports]"

WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV

It'll be interesting to see which tag teams emerge victorious in the upcoming tournament. Shayna Baszler and Natalya are a dominant force and recently challenged for the titles a couple of weeks back. Nikki A.S.H. is a former tag team champion and could possibly partner up with Doudrop.

No matter which team wins the vacant titles, WWE will surely try and pack the tournament with as much talent as possible.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku