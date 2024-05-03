WWE's plans for WrestleMania 41 - Reports

Nearly a month after WWE WrestleMania XL concluded, it's still unknown when and where next year's event will take place. A new report has emerged with some information.

Minneapolis, Minnesota, was one of the cities under consideration for hosting The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2025. However, it doesn't look like that will happen. It was also previously reported that WWE was discussing possibly pushing the show to May.

According to Fightful Select, Minneapolis was the front-runner to host WrestleMania 41, but it's not anymore. The report mentions that there was a heavy internal push in recent months for The Show of Shows to emanate from Las Vegas instead. This is because of the successful WrestleMania XL kickoff event and Super Bowl. Fightful asked WWE for updates but was informed that there was nothing to announce.

However, the site was told by people of influence within the company that they've heard Las Vegas is the likely destination. The higher ups don't want the event to take place under cold weather again, even if it's indoors. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement.

An international WWE WrestleMania event will not happen anytime in the near future

Several Premium Live Events will be held outside of the United States this year alone. Backlash will take place in France this Saturday, followed by King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia and Clash at the Castle in Scotland.

Nick Khan told Sports Business Journal's Congress of Sports that the company's biggest events, including WrestleMania, will take place in the United States and Canada for the foreseeable future and will not be made international anytime soon.

This means it's unlikely that WrestleMania will be held in Wembley or any other stadium in the UK within the next few years.

Would you prefer WrestleMania 41 in Minneapolis or Las Vegas?

