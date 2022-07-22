WWE's reported current plan for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will face each other in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Interestingly, WWE has a unique plan for the two men leading up to the show.

After losing his WWE Title at WrestleMania 38, Brock Lesnar returned during an episode of SmackDown a few weeks back and attacked the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

The latter had defended his championship successfully against Riddle before The Beast Incarnate manhandled him.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that WWE plans to keep the two men apart before their clash. The two will make frequent appearances in the lead-up to SummerSlam, but never together.

Even on the SmackDown go-home show for SummerSlam, The Tribal Chief will be absent.

''The interesting main event strategy is that aside from the angle shot when Lesnar returned and laid out Reigns, it has been to keep the two apart. Unless plans change, the two will not be on the same in the entire last month of the build,'' claimed Meltzer.

Will this be Brock Lesnar's last match with Roman Reigns?

The bout is being built as the last encounter between the two behemoths. Lesnar has already lost to Reigns twice in the past few months.

First at Crown Jewel 2021, and then at WrestleMania 38. It will be interesting to see if The Beast Incarnate will finally get his revenge or not. Here is the current schedule plan for Lesnar and Reigns:

''Lesnar is advertised for Smackdown on 7/22 in Boston and 7/29 in Atlanta. Reigns is only advertised this week for the 7/25 Raw show in Madison Square Garden. One would think they would have Reigns in Atlanta for the Smackdown go-home show. Not only is he not advertised but as of a few times ago he was not planned for that show,'' stated Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It is rather peculiar for WWE to opt for a strategy to keep the two men apart. A physical confrontation ahead of the match would have helped increase fan interest.

Who will emerge victorious between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments below.

