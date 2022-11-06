WWE's potential plans to dethrone Roman Reigns which may involve three top superstars - Reports

Roman Reigns walked out of Crown Jewel victorious last night after being able to overcome the challenge of Logan Paul.

Despite Reigns claiming that he didn't sweat The YouTube Sensation, the match was much more competitive than anyone could have anticipated. The fact that Reigns walked out with his Championships means that he is within weeks of going three years without being pinned.

WWE has stacked the deck against any star who looks to challenge for the Reigns' Championships. Still, according to a report by WrestleVotes while speaking to GiveMeSport, the company already has plans for how he will lose the titles.

"They have an idea of who is going to beat Roman. I don’t know specifically if it’s Cody [Rhodes]. I don’t know if it’s The Rock. I don’t know if it’s Bray [Wyatt]. But I think there’s a handful of guys that they would say ‘alright, this makes sense for future.’ But I don’t think it’s happening anytime soon, to be honest with you." [H/T Ringsidenews]

It appears that there is already a short list of stars who could dethrone the current Champion.

Roman Reigns is expected to be part of Survivor Series: WarGames in three weeks

Roman Reigns has missed several Premium Live Events this year, including Hell in a Cell and Extreme Rules. That means his attendance isn't always guaranteed when it comes to WWE events, but it appears that he could be part of the upcoming Survivor Series event.

WWE played their first advert for the show last night at Crown Jewel, which featured what appeared to be the Bloodline competing inside WarGames. This means that it's likely that Reigns will be part of the event on November 26.

Who do you think Roman Reigns will lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

