WWE's potential plans once the ThunderDome contract expires

The COVID-19 pandemic crippled the sporting industry, rendering stadiums empty and halting world-renown leagues. The Pro-Wrestling industry was relatively luckier, with promotions such as WWE and AEW not missing a single week's show. At first, WWE held its shows from the Performance Center in an empty arena. Later on, WWE introduced Development Talent in the crowd to compensate for the missing LIVE audience. In August, WWE moved its home from the Performance Center to the Amway Center, setting up the ThunderDome.

WWE's ThunderDome kicked off on the Friday before SummerSlam aired. The setup brought back top class production value with pyro, better lighting, and effects. The ThunderDome allows fans to tune in virtually through LED screens set up around the ring. WWE fans seem excited about the prospect of seeing themselves on-screen in the ThunderDome.

WWE's plans after the ThunderDome

When WWE moved from the Performance Center to the Amway Center to introduce the ThunderDome, it was revealed that their contract with the stadium expires on 31st October. So, that means, if recent changes to Hell In A Cell is to be believed, the PPV will be the last one in the ThunderDome.

With just over a month left for the contract to expire, WWE must be looking at their next venue if the contract is not renewed. WrestleVotes, on its Twitter handle, has reported what WWE has planned for shows following the expiration of the ThunderDome contract.

Over the past week or so, WWE assembled a small team to figure out if running TV from outdoors venues would be fesisble once the ThunderDome contract expires. Idea is both SD & RAW would be in same location each week. Southern states with good weather is the preference. All TBD. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 15, 2020

WWE's shows in the ThunderDome have been huge successes. The company's most significant event in the setup has been SummerSlam. The PPV saw one of the biggest returns since COVID-19 hit the world. After the main event of the night ended with The Fiend winning the Universal Championship, Roman Reigns returned from a four-month hiatus and speared both competitors.