WWE's Randy Orton return plans before Matt Riddle's sudden release - Reports

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle formed a formidable yet entertaining team during their run in WWE. Unfortunately, with Riddle no longer a part of the company, the team will no longer be a possibility when Orton finally returns to the ring. A report has now come out about Orton's return plans before Riddle was let go from the company.

Riddle's release came as a surprise to quite a few fans, and it came when it was least expected. Only minutes before SmackDown, the star announced that he was no longer with the company. It appears that Riddle already has an offer set in place - one which he might even have accepted - for when he is free to wrestle outside the company again. His old tag team partner sent him the said offer - Curt Stallion.

In a recent report by Ringside News, more has been revealed about Riddle's plans with another partner - Randy Orton. The Viper has been absent since last year after sustaining an injury that saw RK-Bro dissolve temporarily. Most fans expected that when Orton would return, the two would reform the team again.

Expand Tweet

However, according to the report, that's not the case. While Orton's return is set to happen soon, his plans for return had never been connected with Riddle. There was never a consideration for re-uniting RK-Bro when The Viper came back to wrestle once more.

There was allegedly never any talk of getting them back together, despite the popularity of the team originally. With Randy Orton's return supposedly to take place soon, with him training once again, fans will be waiting to see when it happens.