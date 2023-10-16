WWE's reported reaction to Tony Khan's rants against them

Tony Khan has been relentlessly taking shots against the WWE, and the company has reportedly taken notice of his rants against them of late.

Following the launch of AEW, fans were thrilled to see Tony Khan bring forward an alternative wrestling promotion as a refreshment in the scene. Now that years have gone by since its establishment, it seems that the pressure has gotten to Khan, and seemingly has made the competition more personal against his rival company.

Recently, fans saw WWE NXT take on AEW's Dynamite head-to-head on programming, with both brands pulling out all the stops to entertain their fans. However, amid the excitement, Khan would engage in mocking the WWE higher-ups on social media, as he cursed at both Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

He also proceeded to bring up several of Vince McMahon's past controversial issues to the limelight as well. The AEW founder would then lose it even more on social media soon after, as he continued to take shots at Michaels for his booking of NXT, and ranted about him calling up John Cena and The Undertaker to his show.

Expand Tweet

All these tirades against the WWE have apparently led the company to take notice of his behavior, and their alleged reaction to it was revealed in a report. Ringside News has reported that the internal reaction to Tony Khan's rants was minimal, with no one taking it too seriously.

WWE also views that he is at war with them, and always has been from the start whilst ignoring the problems and matters at AEW. It was further revealed that many within the company view Tony Khan as a spoiled rich kid throwing temper tantrums to get attention.

Former WWE star explains reason behind Tony Khan's rants

AEW President Tony Khan has received massive criticism for his behavior online as he engaged in a personal war against his competitor, WWE.

NXT and AEW Dynamite recently aired at the same time on programming, and the competition between both brands was be made more personal after Tony's shots against NXT officials. In the end, NXT came out on top as the clear victor, and the AEW Founder wasn't having any of it as he then revealed when business was made personal for him.

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy came out to support Khan on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. He stated that he thought that the AEW President is quite passionate about his company, and belonged to a younger generation that grew up on social media, which could possibly explain his tweets.

Khan has been unapologetic about his actions on social media and seems to have no regrets as of now about it.

What do you think about Tony Khan's tweets? Sound off in the comments section below.