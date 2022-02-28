WWE's unexpected plan after "Winner Take All" match at WrestleMania 38 revealed - Reports

WWE has interesting plans in store following Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' epic title unification showdown at WrestleMania 38.

At WrestleMania 38, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a "Winner Take All" match, with both titles being unified after the bout. The general consensus among the WWE Universe is that the title unification will result in the end of the brand split.

If Dave Meltzer's latest report is any indication, WWE won't be having a single World Champion after WrestleMania 38. Meltzer stated that the promotion will have two World Champions moving forward, even after the top titles are unified at WrestleMania.

“The deal here is that it is a unification match and from what I am told, it’s the same idea as the last time they unified the titles. Remember like 2o years ago, 18 years ago when they did, and then like a week later they just handed a belt to Triple H?" said Meltzer.

Meltzer also noted how having a single World Champion is not feasible in the current environment:

“I was told that it is not feasible in the modern environment to not have each brand, given the two networks, have a champion. So this will be a unification match, and then they will, not forget about it, but there will be two champions,” said Meltzer. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar is being dubbed by WWE as the “Biggest WrestleMania match of all-time”

The main event of WrestleMania 38 pitting Reigns and Lesnar is being promoted as the “Biggest WrestleMania match of all-time.” The two men have been arch-rivals since 2015, when they first met in the main event of WrestleMania 31. That night, neither man left the ring with the title, due to Seth Rollins' unexpected MITB cash-in.

Three years later, Reigns and Lesnar met again at 'Mania, with The Beast Incarnate coming out victorious this time around. The upcoming match will be the third encounter between the two behemoths at WrestleMania.

Meltzer mentioned the company handing the belt to Triple H, back in 2002. At WrestleMania 18, Triple H defeated Chris Jericho in the main event to become the new Undisputed Champion. On April 1, 2002, the "Big Eagle" title belt and the "Big Gold Belt" were retired, with Triple H being given a single title belt.

This belt consisted of an eagle sitting atop a globe. It later became synonymous with the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Will history repeat itself after WrestleMania? Will the winner of the WrestleMania 38 main event be given a brand new belt? Sound off in the comments!

