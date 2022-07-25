WWE's upcoming Madison Square Garden show is reportedly a sell-out

WWE has reportedly sold out the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW at New York City's world-famous Madison Square Garden.

The Garden has been a staple of the promotion's calendar since its days as the WWWF, or World Wide Wrestling Federation. In the company's early days, it regularly ran from MSG with stars like Bruno Sammartino and Andre the Giant. The promotion recently held a major live event at the show, headlined by Brock Lesnar.

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW is set to take place from the legendary venue, and according to the latest reports, it's now sold out.

PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now at capacity for the over 20,000-seat arena, which will host the go-home show for Saturday's SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

What's on the card for WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden?

RAW from Madison Square Garden will feature some of the company's biggest stars as the red brand delivers its final serving ahead of SummerSlam.

It will feature Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and an in-ring version of the Impaulsive podcast with recent signee Logan Paul.

It will also mark the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio's debut in the company, with Mysterio and his son Dominik set to take on The Judgment Day.

Ronda Rousey will also potentially appear at the taping, but only in a dark match for the fans in attendance. It remains to be seen what other surprises and segments the red brand will have in store as we gear up for SummerSlam.

It will also be interesting to see how the company will handle the first RAW since Vince McMahon announced his retirement.

