WWE's upcoming Madison Square Garden show is reportedly a sell-out

The Garden is going to be full on Monday Night
Liam Power
Modified Jul 25, 2022 06:45 AM IST

WWE has reportedly sold out the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW at New York City's world-famous Madison Square Garden.

The Garden has been a staple of the promotion's calendar since its days as the WWWF, or World Wide Wrestling Federation. In the company's early days, it regularly ran from MSG with stars like Bruno Sammartino and Andre the Giant. The promotion recently held a major live event at the show, headlined by Brock Lesnar.

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW is set to take place from the legendary venue, and according to the latest reports, it's now sold out.

PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now at capacity for the over 20,000-seat arena, which will host the go-home show for Saturday's SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns returns to #WWERaw live at @TheGarden tomorrow night just days before #SummerSlam!@WWEUsos @HeymanHustle https://t.co/7b828TiXtt

What's on the card for WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden?

RAW from Madison Square Garden will feature some of the company's biggest stars as the red brand delivers its final serving ahead of SummerSlam.

It will feature Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and an in-ring version of the Impaulsive podcast with recent signee Logan Paul.

It will also mark the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio's debut in the company, with Mysterio and his son Dominik set to take on The Judgment Day.

The team of @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 take on @FinnBalor & @ArcherOfInfamy of #TheJudgmentDay tomorrow night on #WWERaw live at @TheGarden!#MonthofMysterio https://t.co/7aQKHN41MM
Ronda Rousey will also potentially appear at the taping, but only in a dark match for the fans in attendance. It remains to be seen what other surprises and segments the red brand will have in store as we gear up for SummerSlam.

It will also be interesting to see how the company will handle the first RAW since Vince McMahon announced his retirement.

What do you make of RAW at Madison Square Garden? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha

