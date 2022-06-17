Reported details on Nick Khan's rumored involvement in WWE's Vince McMahon investigation

News of Vince McMahon stepping down as the CEO and Chairman of WWE rocked the entire company and has taken the wrestling world by storm. The situation occurred after it was reported that WWE's board has been investigating allegations of Vince paying a former employee 3$ million in hush money to keep an alleged affair quiet.

Once the news broke, fans quickly pointed fingers towards Nick Khan as the mastermind behind the investigation fiasco. There's no official ground on Khan leaking the news or being the one pushing the allegations as he isn't part of the board members currently involved in the investigation.

Dave Meltzer named the current board members not involved in the investigation in week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Apart from Nick Khan, other notable members not part of the investigation include Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Paul Levesque (Triple H):

“Eight of the 12 members of the WWE Board of Directors started the investigation in April after first receiving the emails. Of the four who are not part of this investigation, three were Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Paul Levesque. It is believed the fourth person not involved is company President Nick Khan." (H/T: RSN)

Rebecca Ballhaus @rebeccaballhaus During an investigation of a $3M settlement WWE CEO Vince McMahon agreed to pay a departing employee w/whom he allegedly had an affair, the WWE board has unearthed other, older NDAs involving claims of misconduct against McMahon & another top exec. wsj.com/articles/wwe-b… During an investigation of a $3M settlement WWE CEO Vince McMahon agreed to pay a departing employee w/whom he allegedly had an affair, the WWE board has unearthed other, older NDAs involving claims of misconduct against McMahon & another top exec. wsj.com/articles/wwe-b…

Stephanie McMahon replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's Interim CEO and Chairwoman

Stephanie McMahon has been named WWE's interim CEO and Chairwoman. Stephanie has been appointed to replace Vince following the recent controversial allegations.

However, the former Chairman shall keep his position as Head of the Creative and resume his duties to weigh in on the booking process.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

We recently saw Stephanie step down from her former role as Chief Brand Officer to focus more on her family. It will be interesting to see the fallout of Stephanie taking over WWE in Vince's absence. Perhaps we can expect some big changes except the creative process remaining the same.

