WWE's vision for Brock Lesnar revealed - Reports

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar have been engaged in a feud since Lesnar's surprise attack on Rhodes following WrestleMania 39.

The two have clashed repeatedly on RAW, with The American Nightmare challenging The Beast to various matches and Lesnar using his impressive combat sports record to assert his dominance. WWE allegedly made Rhodes praise Lesnar on the red brand.

WWE Creative is making a concerted effort to reinforce Brock Lesnar's status as "the most decorated combat sports star of all time," according to reports from Fightful Select. This is why WWE commentators and Cody Rhodes have been using this phrasing repeatedly during recent episodes of Monday Night RAW.

While some fans may question the emphasis on Lesnar's combat sports accolades, there is no denying that he has an impressive record in various combat sports. Lesnar began his career as a pro wrestler before transitioning to mixed martial arts, where he became the UFC Heavyweight Champion in just his fourth fight.

He also has a decorated amateur wrestling career, winning a National Junior College Championship and placing second in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

Brock Lesnar is a legend in the world of combat sports

Lesnar's combat sports achievements have also included a stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, as well as a brief stint in professional football.

This diverse range of accomplishments is undoubtedly impressive, and it is clear that WWE Creative is seeking to capitalize on Lesnar's unique status as a multi-faceted combat sports star.

Of course, there are those who may argue that the emphasis on Lesnar's combat sports record detracts from his abilities as a pro wrestler. However, there is no denying that The Beast's unique background adds an extra layer of intrigue to his matches and feuds. And with Cody Rhodes continuing to challenge Lesnar, it seems that this particular feud is far from over.

With his impressive record in various combat sports, it is not hard to see why Lesnar is considered one of the most dominant and intimidating athletes in the world.

As his feud with Rhodes continues to heat up, it will be interesting to see how WWE continues to highlight Brock Lesnar's unique background and achievements.

