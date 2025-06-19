WWE scrapped major RAW storyline at last minute due to Liv Morgan injury - reports

Liv Morgan's injury on this week's WWE RAW has seemingly caused the company a number of issues. Not only did the episode end much earlier than usual, but it appears that an entire angle also had to be scrapped.

Morgan was mere minutes into her match against Kairi Sane when she sustained the shoulder injury and rolled to the outside. Nikki Bella was reportedly scheduled to interfere in the bout after their altercation last week, and according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, this was then scrapped.

“Nikki Bella was there and she was going to do a run-in in the Liv Morgan-Kairi Sane match to help set up, you know, this next part of the angle." Meltzer said [H/T Ringside News]

Nikki Bella was backstage in Green Bay and had to step aside when it was revealed that Morgan couldn't continue in the match. Not only did that ruin their story, but it could have also ruined a potential match at Evolution.

Will Liv Morgan be replaced at WWE Evolution 2?

Liv Morgan is reported to have to undergo surgery and could be out of action for up to six months. It would mean that the Women's Tag Team Champion could miss the rest of 2025, and WWE might strip her of the championship.

WWE has several options with the current women's division, but the most obvious solution would be for Roxanne Perez to step in and take over Morgan's role in The Judgment Day and her title.

If the plan was to have Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez compete against The Bella Twins at Evolution, WWE could bring in Roxanne Perez to fill Morgan's place. Finn Balor can persuade the other members to let Perez join The Judgment Day as a full-time member and have Rodriguez team with Perez to take on Nikki and Brie Bella at the event.

