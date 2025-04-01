WWE scraps major RAW storyline ahead of WrestleMania 41 - reports 

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Logan Paul vs AJ Styles made official for WrestleMania 41. The main events for both nights were also set, but the Women's World Championship picture still remains unclear.

One match that was made official for next week's RAW is Bayley vs Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. It seems that this could mean WWE has already dropped the feud between Roxanne Perez and Bayley that was built around Elimination Chamber.

Sean Ross Sapp confirmed this on Fightful Select's recent Q&A Podcast, where he noted that nothing had been brought up about the feud in recent meetings.

The two women have battled several times this year on NXT and then at Elimination Chamber, but it seems that Perez has now returned to storylines on her brand while Bayley is looking to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Whether the company will revisit the rivalry in the future is currently unclear.

What does this mean for WWE WrestleMania 41?

It's unlikely that Roxanne Perez will be featured at WrestleMania, but Bayley could challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship if she is unable to win next week on RAW or if there is interference.

There are a number of women who don't yet have a story heading into WrestleMania 41, and there are several who are expected to miss out. That being said, there are some who could be added to multi-woman matches, and Bayley is someone who is expected to make the cut.

Maxxine Dupri also hinted last night that she could be looking for a Tag Team Championship shot along with Natalya. The two women have had numerous conversations on social media, but they could be looking to team up to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41 for the Women's Tag Team Championship if Adam Pearce approves.

