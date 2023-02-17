WWE seemingly change up The Rock's daughter's ring name 

The Rock's oldest daughter Simone Johnson made her debut on WWE NXT back in 2022 and has since become an integral part of The Schism.

At the time of her debut, Johnson was known under the name Ava Raine, but it appears that following her recent kidnapping exploits, the company has decided to drop her last name. On the company's official website, she is now known just as Ava.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Per WWE’s website, Ava Raine no longer has a last name. Per WWE’s website, Ava Raine no longer has a last name. https://t.co/Mrzf4aaoIh

The 21-year-old is still yet to wrestle in her first match in WWE but has become a popular star given her recent character work alongside Joe Gacy.

Ava Raine has been pushed to join The Bloodline on WWE's main roster

Ava Raine may yet to wrestle a match, but she already has a built-in storyline if she is to head up to the main roster and join The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns and his cousins have had a whole host of issues over the past few months, but someone like Ava could bring the family back together and could be the spark that finally begins the return of her legendary father.

Ava has a bright future ahead of her and can do anything with her family when the time is right, but it appears that for the time being she is happy as part of The Schism, where she is able to work on her character and concentrate on work outside of the ring whilst still being on screen.

The WWE Universe is slowly becoming invested in Ava, and with her new much shorter name, she could go on to be one of the headline women in NXT in the coming years, ahead of her promotion up to the company's main roster.

Do you prefer Ava's much shorter name for her character? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes