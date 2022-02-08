WWE has seemingly dropped plans for personal family feud on RAW

Last night on WWE RAW, Dominik and Rey Mysterio were guests on Miz TV and the segment later led to a rematch between Miz and Dominik.

The younger Mysterio was able to pick up the win following an assist from his father, which appears to have hinted that the company has dropped plans for the father and son duo to go head-to-head.

Earlier this year and in late 2021 there were several teases regarding a heel turn for one of the Mysterio's, with The Royal Rumble expected to be the turning point. The two men then failed to appear in the Rumble match at the same time and fans were disappointed that after all the buildup there was no follow through on the tease.

Instead, it appears the father and son duo are now reunited and back on the same page as they push to battle The Miz following his comments about Eddie Guerrero.

Rey Mysterio has openly admitted that he wants a match against his son in WWE

Rey and Dominik Mysterio are former WWE Tag Team Champions and the duo made history by becoming the first ever father and son duo to capture the titles. It appears that performing side by side may not be enough for the two men, as Mysterio has spoken out several times about his desire to wrestle his son.

Mysterio also wants to be the one to hand Dominik his match and has noted that he would be happy to lose to his son and then bow out from the company.

Mysterio wants to ensure that his legacy is in good hands when he finally walks away from the wrestling business. The former world champion has been wrestling for more than three decades and wants his son to continue his name when he does decide to finally hang up his legendary boots.

