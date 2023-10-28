WWE seemingly makes major last-minute change to championship match ahead of Crown Jewel

This week on WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair cut a promo and announced that she would be challenging IYO SKY for the Women's Championship at Crown Jewel next weekend.

This came as a surprise to many fans since SKY was one of the names not set to make the trip to Saudi Arabia since she was being advertised for live events in the United States next weekend.

SKY is still one of the names being advertised for the show in Rochester, New York, on Saturday, November 4.

This is the same day as Crown Jewel, and even though it states that all cards are subject to change, it's clear that, much like Gunther, she was one of the champions the company hasn't booked for WWE Crown Jewel.

It's unclear if the plan changed when Bianca Belair returned last week since she has been able to push forward back into the title picture while looking for some revenge for the recent attack at the hands of Damage CTRL.

It's unclear if Dakota Kai and Bayley will also travel to the Middle East.

