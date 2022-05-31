WWE seemingly scraps long-term Monday Night RAW storyline 

Dana Brooke and Reggie have recently been part of a storyline surrounding WWE's 24/7 Championship, but this now appears to have been scrapped.

Last night on RAW, Brooke appeared and lost her title to Tamina. Akira Tozawa then pinned her to win the gold, but Reggie was nowhere to be seen. The couple married on RAW a few weeks ago before Brooke announced that she wanted a divorce; Reggie had made it clear that he wanted the championship more than her.

Brooke later handed Reggie the divorce papers and told him to sign them, but the former champion hasn't been seen since. Tamina and Akira were also set to get divorce, but they seemed to be a happy couple again on Monday, at least before Tozawa pinned her. Time will tell what the future holds for the duo.

Reggie hasn't been seen on WWE TV for several weeks

Reggie has been featured on RAW in recent months as part of the 24/7 Championship picture. Many fans noticed his absence last night, and it's telling that he hasn't signed the divorce papers yet.

It's unclear if this storyline has been scrapped, but since neither Brooke nor Tamina have mentioned their divorce since May 16th, there doesn't seem to be any reason to circle back.

Reggie's absence wasn't explained either, though he had been included in all segments surrounding Brooke for several weeks. It appears that Dana could have a storyline with Carmella, which could explain why she dropped the title on Monday.

Brooke and Carmella traded shots on RAW a few weeks ago and it was made clear that there is some unfinished business there. With Queen Zelina currently out injured, this could be a fitting direction for both women moving forward.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far