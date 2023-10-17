WWE seemingly spoils outcome of upcoming match with leaked graphic

This week on WWE RAW, The Judgment Day were able to regain their Tag Team Championships in the main event against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

During RAW, it appears that an advert for an upcoming episode of SmackDown was aired and contained a huge spoiler. Not only did it confirm that The Judgment Day would regain their titles in the main event, but also that The New Day would be picking up the win over The Alpha Academy next week.

The New Day has the most reigns as SmackDown Tag Team Champions and are the longest-reigning RAW Tag Team Champions. It could be quite the challenge for The Judgment Day if they are to defeat Alpha Academy next week.

It is worth noting that plans can change at any time in WWE since every card is subject to change.

Since Alpha Academy currently has eyes on Gunther and Imperium, it could make sense for The New Day to go after The Judgment Day.

Could this match lead to the WWE return of Big E?

Any team that has taken on The Judgment Day in recent months has become a victim of the numbers game. Not only do Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley regularly interfere in their matches, but now there is a pact with The Bloodline on SmackDown as well.

The New Day will need allies, but there could be one particular name that the WWE Universe is pushing to make his return, and that's former World Champion Big E.

After injuring his neck in the spring of 2022, The New Day member has been sidelined, but recent updates have been positive, which gives hope that he could be there to back his teammates if and when he is needed.

Do you think The New Day could defeat Judgment Day for the Tag Team Championships? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.