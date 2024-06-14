WWE set to bring back major event - Reports

WWE often relies on nostalgia to make fresh memorable moments and cater to fans from previous generations. As the new era of WWE rolls on with what many see as an improved product, officials are now looking to bring back a certain event that is linked to one of the biggest concepts in pro wrestling.

The inaugural Badd Blood pay-per-view was held on October 5, 1997, as a part of the In Your House series. The show was headlined by the first-ever Hell In a Cell match, which also featured Kane's debut. The 30-minute number-one contender's main event saw Shawn Michaels defeat The Undertaker, and that actually led to the controversial Montreal Screwjob the following month.

Bad Blood returned in 2003, with just one "D," and the 21-minute main event featured Triple H retaining the World Heavyweight Championship over Kevin Nash with Mick Foley as the referee. Bad Blood 2004 was the final event with that name, and was headlined by The Game defeating The Showstopper in just over 47 minutes.

Trending

WWE is now looking to bring back the Bad Blood name for an upcoming PLE, according to reports from PWInsider. The idea is to use the return of Bad Blood to coincide with the 27-year anniversary of the first Hell In a Cell Match with The Dead Man and The Heartbreak Kid.

The plan would be to have a Hell In a Cell match as a part of the October PLE. WWE has not announced a premium live event for that month as of this writing, however, October 5 is on a Saturday this year, so they could run the PLE on the exact anniversary.

The company is headed to the UK the week after October 5 for four dates, then they are scheduled for Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While the return of Bad Blood has not been confirmed, sources report that there have been multiple creative pitches within the company. WWE has held a total of 52 matches inside the Cell structure, with the last taking place at WrestleMania 39 with Edge defeating Finn Balor as The Demon in 18 minutes.

Next WWE PLE set for this weekend

World Wrestling Entertainment will host Clash at the Castle: Scotland PLE on Saturday at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

There are just five matches confirmed for the premium live event going into tonight's taped go-home SmackDown episode. Below is the current line-up:

Triple Threat: Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler

Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable

Women's Champion Bayley vs. Piper Niven

I Quit Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (The Judgment Day banned from ringside)

Peacock is scheduled to air the Countdown to Clash at the Castle pre-show at 12pm ET on Saturday. The main show will begin at 2 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

'There is no doubt in my mind' - Former WWE Superstar slams RAW on Netflix HERE.