WWE will once again compete with a rival promotion this December.

Following the canceled Day 1 event, the company has added a December premium live event to its calendar.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), NXT's next premium live event will take place on December 10 and is rumored to be titled Deadline, although that is currently unconfirmed. This comes on the same day that Ring of Honor will hold its Final Battle pay-per-view in Texas.

Seemingly, Ring of Honor's early start time to avoid college football will also allow them to miss NXT, as Sapp reports that the NXT event is planned to run in the evening. As of now, this event is still scheduled to take place at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Will WWE running an NXT premium live event on December 10 take attention away from Ring of Honor Final Battle?

This isn't the first time that WWE will compete with one of Tony Khan's wrestling companies. The Stamford-based promotion ran Clash at the Castle and NXT Worlds Collide the same weekend as this year's AEW All Out, which is traditionally held on Labor Day weekend.

During the All Out media scrum following the pay-per-view, Tony Khan made it quite clear that he wasn't happy with WWE's tactics and stated that he wasn't going to take it lying down.

It appears the company may have enjoyed getting under Khan's skin and will continue to use its third brand to get on TK's nerves going forward.

As long as the time slots don't change, it currently appears that wrestling fans will be able to enjoy both shows back to back that day.

What are your thoughts on NXT having a premium live event on the same day that Ring of Honor Final Battle will take place? Which event are you more excited about?

