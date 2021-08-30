Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley rematch set for October – Reports

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley is not done, and we are set to have a rematch soon. WWE have not confirmed when it would be taking place, but WrestleVotes claim it is penciled in for the pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

WWE have announced that Crown Jewel will be taking place in October. The card is not set, but reports suggest Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley is one.

As if it wasn’t obvious, source states WWE is planning on the Goldberg vs Lashley rematch to take place in Saudi Arabia in October. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 30, 2021

The rematch comes after the two heavyweights went head-to-head at SummerSlam, and the champion managed to retain his title thanks to some help from MVP.

After the match, Lashley went on to attack Goldberg with a steel chair. This led to Goldberg's son, Gage, jumping into the ring to protect his father, only for the WWE Champion to put him in the Hurt Lock.

Goldberg confirms he is coming for Bobby Lashley, and not for the WWE title

WWE Digital caught up with Goldberg earlier today to check on his condition following the attack by Bobby Lashley. The WWE Hall of Famer confirmed he had ligament damage after MVP attacked with his cane, leading to Bobby Lashley switching focus to the left knee.

"I got ligament damange and have an impending knee surgery."

"I'm not coming for the WWE Championship. I'm coming for Bobby Lashley's SOUL and I will rip it straight from his chest."@Goldberg has a clear message for The All Mighty #WWEChampion @fightbobby following what happened to his son Gage at #SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/cszXEDeFTj — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2021

Goldberg also confirmed he is not done with Bobby Lashley and will be returning to Monday Night RAW. However, the objective for the WWE Hall of Famer has changed, and he is now looking to beat up Bobby Lashley and not just win the WWE title. He said:

"What I do care about is that dirty son of a b**ch Bobby Lashley and what he did to my son at SummerSlam. I just left the house. Gage's shoulder is all jacked up. His neck hurts. God knows what a dude that size could have done to my son. So, the objective's changed. I'm not coming for the WWE Championship. I'm coming for Bobby Lashley's soul and I will rip it straight from his chest.", concluded Goldberg.

Goldberg reportedly has one more match left on his current WWE contract, and it looks like that will be in Saudi Arabia this October.

