WWE set to make big changes to Premium Live Events - Reports

WWE Premium Live Events are about to get a lot bigger in 2023.

Throughout 2022, the company will have a total of eight events inside stadiums all over the world. But next year, the plans are going even bigger.

According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, WWE intends to run even more stadium shows in 2023. Zarian went into detail about this information on social media this afternoon. Tweeting out:

"A source over at WWE mentioned that WWE intends to run more stadium shows moving forward in 2023. Just for reference 2022 has 8 stadium events. The goal is to make this the new norm. This is a Nick Khan approach when it comes to Premium Live Events," Andrew Zarian tweeted.

Will WWE be able to fill additional stadium shows in 2023?

This has led to numerous questions about why the company would choose to run more stadium shows when they are currently having trouble filling them.

While WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium packed in over 100,000 fans into the venue in Dallas. Their return to that same stadium earlier this month didn't get close to that on either night.

But Zarian went on to explain that large stadium events are beneficial to the company because even if the shows don't sell out, it will lead to higher revenue. Tweeting out:

"The scalability of large stadiums is very beneficial when it comes to having live attendance over 15k. The event doesn't have to be a sell-out of 50k+ but now you have room to do 20-35k shows more often leading to much higher revenue & higher level of excitement for the event," Andrew Zarian tweeted.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon and Nick Khan running more stadium shows in 2023? Do you think this is a good idea long term? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell