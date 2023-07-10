WWE sets a date for the next Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia - Reports

Since 2018 WWE has held multiple major Premium Live Events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with many huge moments taking place.

From The Greatest Royal Rumble event to Night of Champions, World Wrestling Entertainment has put on multiple events in Saudi Arabia over the past five years.

According to a recent report from Wrestlenomics via Wrestling Inc, "the next Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event will be held on November 4, 2023. The company put on two shows in the country last year, with Crown Jewel taking place in November 2022.

Since World Wrestling Entertainment has held major shows in Saudi Arabia, many iconic stars have competed in the country, such as The Undertaker, Triple H, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns.

Triple H reacts to WWE's most recent Saudi show

This past May, Night of Champions was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa main eventing the show against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team titles.

Following the show, the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, thanked the fans in Saudi Arabia while speaking at the Night of Champions Media Event.

"The momentum and the interest in WWE obviously here in Saudi Arabia continues to grow and grow, and that is something that we are very excited about," he said. "Night of Champions proved to be the fastest-selling event here in the history of us coming to Saudi Arabia, so thank you to all of you." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Check out the full video below:

This year, World Wrestling Entertainment has put on many shows outside of the United States, with incredible Premium Live Events taking place in Montreal, Puerto Rico, and London.

What has been the best WWE Premium Live Event so far this year? Give us your pick in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes