WWE SmackDown is being changed permanently - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 26, 2025 04:08 GMT
The company has made a permanent change (Credit: WWE.com)
The company has made a permanent change (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE is now changing SmackDown permanently. This comes on the heels of numerous rumors about the show and the company's plans for it. Now, a report has emerged surrounding SmackDown, and it appears that the company is making a permanent change to the blue brand that will impact not only those working on the show but also everyone watching it.

Ad

As per reports by PWInsider, there have been some clarifications about the situation surrounding SmackDown. They confirmed that WWE will indeed return to a two-hour format starting with the July 4 episode of the show. The report noted that this change will be permanent for the show, and following this week's episode in Riyadh, WWE would discontinue three-hour shows for SmackDown.

The report also stated that the blue brand was always going to revert to two hours this Summer, and this information had been known since January.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With that being the case, fans will be able to look forward to a more tightly packed show going forward. Given that RAW is also around 2.5 hours nowadays on Netflix, this will be the first time that the two shows combined will be less than five hours of programming per week, as long as the company does not increase the length of the Red brand shows.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications