WWE SmackDown gets huge new addition; potential debut at Backlash - Reports

A superstar may be joining WWE soon and will be expected to debut at Backlash. The star has also reportedly been added to the SmackDown roster.
It seems that WWE SmackDown is getting a massive new addition. As per a report by Cory Hays, Jeff Cobb is currently listed on the roster internally and is going to be a part of the blue brand, should this be true. However, there's no word on who he could be feuding with when he finally arrives at the Stamford-based promotion.
Now, there's a further report on when the star will be joining World Wrestling entertainment. As per a report by PWInsider, Jeff Cobb is expected to start with the company very soon. In fact, there's a big expectation that he could be present and will be debuting as soon as this weekend at Backlash in St. Louis. Should he do so, it's not certain what capacity he will be appearing in.
Given that such appearances usually happen when a star steps up to interfere in programs, there are two matches he could involve himself with. The first is the Fatal Four-Way United States title clash between Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest. The other bout is none other than the John Cena vs. Randy Orton one for the Undisputed WWE Championship.