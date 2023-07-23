WWE SmackDown saw top star's debut canceled; was forced to make multiple changes - Reports

Multiple changes were made to WWE SmackDown last night following health concerns. There was apparently a COVID-19 scare according to PW Insider, as a result of which a few segments and stars were pulled from the show. One major star's debut was also canceled, with Odyssey Jones supposedly finally set to debut on the main roster yesterday.

There were reported changes yesterday in SmackDown, which for once, didn't have anything to do with Vince McMahon.

However, according to reports from PW Insider, while there were some changes, large parts of the show were also unaffected.

The WWE United States invitational match was supposed to run for three segments, but there were other parts of the show that changed.

There was a major segment dropped, where WWE Women's Champion Asuka's opponents were supposed to be announced. The segment was supposed to be an in-ring promo featuring Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Adam Pearce. That was removed later in the day.

There was also a match planned between IYO Sky and Zelina Vega. But while Vega was present backstage, that match was changed to have Charlotte Flair compete instead.

Finally, Odyssey Jones was supposed to make his main roster debut in a dark match against Rick Boogs. But that didn't end up happening yet again, with the bout being canceled.

Jones still has not debuted on the main roster since the draft, although it has been months now.

