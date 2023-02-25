WWE SmackDown appears set to feature a segment with a kayfabe injury of some sort.

Wrestling is a dangerous method of entertainment, but sometimes the injuries that take place are often nothing more than kayfabe. Real doctors are usually at ringside for WWE matches in case any star requires emergency medical treatment. However, on some occasions, when there's a need to show a star being "injured" as part of a storyline, a kayfabe doctor is brought in.

Fans appear to have that to look forward to from tonight's episode of SmackDown.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE has brought in an extra to feature as a doctor tonight on WWE SmackDown.

The report didn't mention in which segment the doctor will feature, but given the lineup for the night, it could be in any of several matches. The Bloodline is also set to have a segment for the night, possibly addressing where Jey Uso's loyalties lie, but Roman Reigns is not listed for it internally.

🦋 𝓙𝓪𝓬𝓴𝓲𝓮 🦋 @ForeverlyJay ‍ I miss when Solo was champion and all of the bloodline was looking good AF I miss when Solo was champion and all of the bloodline was looking good AF 😮‍💨 https://t.co/UpBTksxbJX

The rest of the lineup for WWE SmackDown, according to the report, can be seen below:

Braun Strowman, Ricochet & Madcap Moss vs. Imperium

LA Knight will have a promo that will lead to a match

Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley will come face-to-face leading to their WrestleMania Match

Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler

Liv Morgan will be featured in a segment

Bray Wyatt will bring back the Firefly Funhouse

Bloodline segment

Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

Jimmy Uso promo

With a packed show lined up, WWE could pull out all the stops to create an entertaining show.

What segment are you looking forward to from this week's SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes