WWE star has decided to not re-sign after contract expiration

WWE has had quite a year thus far. From surprising returns to disheartening releases, the company has taken many calls to keep its fans entertained amidst a pandemic. The promotion made the Performance Center its home when the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the sporting industry.

Earlier in the year, the WWE decided to release over 20 Superstars along with more talent as a part of its COVID-19 budget cuts. Since then, these former WWE Superstars have joined the WWE's rival promotions such as AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

While the WWE has released many Superstars and talents in the past six months, it has also negotiated and re-signed contracts for many Superstars during the pandemic. One of the most recent examples is that of Rey Mysterio, who was in the midst of a contract negotiation during his feud with the Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins.

Since then, WWE and Rey Mysterio have come to an agreement, and the Superstar is still featured on WWE RAW. It was later reported that Rey Mysterio's new contract is for three years and came after WWE agreed to push his son earlier than they had planned.

"I really can't see this as anything but a message from Vince McMahon to Rey Mysterio. Something like, if you're son gets hurt that's on you for pushing us to get him involved too early because the WWE did not want Dominik debuting in a solo match at this point, but that's what Rey wanted, and Rey wanted to make sure they did what he wanted before he would look at signing a new contract."

WWE star decides not to re-sign

A few hours ago, WrestleVotes, on its Twitter handle, reported that a WWE talent had decided not to re-sign with the company after his/her contract expires. There are no details about who the star is or when the said star's contract is due to expire.

I can’t reveal the name as that’s just not smart business, but I can very confidently say that a certain WWE talent has decided to not resign with the company once their current deal expires. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 14, 2020

