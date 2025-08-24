  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE star Xavier Woods seriously injured - Reports

WWE star Xavier Woods seriously injured - Reports

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 24, 2025 01:30 GMT
Xavier Woods is former King of the Ring! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Xavier Woods is a former King of the Ring winner (Image credits: wwe.com)

The year 2025 has already proven challenging for WWE, with several top stars sidelined due to unfortunate injuries. Now, a new report has suggested that Xavier Woods may have sustained a potential setback.

Ad

Xavier Woods faced Penta on the August 18 edition of RAW in a singles bout and lost. According to Fightful, Woods might have sustained an injury during the match, as he told people backstage that his neck was “messed up.” Furthermore, the report suggests that one source solidified the rumor by revealing that the former King of the Ring winner was seen wearing a neck brace in the evening.

Fortunately, the 38-year-old star was seen on his own in the evening, meaning he might not be away from in-ring action for a long time. Despite the report, WWE has yet to comment on the situation in an official capacity.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Xavier Woods claimed he sustained an injury on WWE RAW

Xavier Woods recently took to his social media account and posted a video of himself addressing an injury he suffered in the singles match against Penta. While he might be seriously hurt, Woods was selling the effects of his match against Cero Miedo.

In the video, Woods blamed RAW general manager Adam Pearce for putting him in the ring with Penta. He accused the former AEW champion of using a "banned" version of the piledriver. For those unaware, certain piledrivers are rarely used in WWE these days.

Ad

Moreover, Woods brought up the situation of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, who were carried out of the arena and received medical attention after Kevin Owens hit them with a piledriver. The 38-year-old star questioned where all the executives and the general manager were when he needed care.

Ad

Xavier Woods ended his promo by blaming Adam Pearce for plotting against him so he couldn't get his rematch for the World Tag Team Title. He then promoted the upcoming singles match between Penta and his tag partner, Kofi Kingston, on Monday's WWE RAW and asserted that his brother will avenge him by beating Cero Miedo.

As of now, Woods' injury situation remains unclear. Fans must stay tuned for the latest updates on The New Day star.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications