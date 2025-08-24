WWE star Xavier Woods seriously injured - Reports

The year 2025 has already proven challenging for WWE, with several top stars sidelined due to unfortunate injuries. Now, a new report has suggested that Xavier Woods may have sustained a potential setback.Xavier Woods faced Penta on the August 18 edition of RAW in a singles bout and lost. According to Fightful, Woods might have sustained an injury during the match, as he told people backstage that his neck was “messed up.” Furthermore, the report suggests that one source solidified the rumor by revealing that the former King of the Ring winner was seen wearing a neck brace in the evening. Fortunately, the 38-year-old star was seen on his own in the evening, meaning he might not be away from in-ring action for a long time. Despite the report, WWE has yet to comment on the situation in an official capacity.Xavier Woods claimed he sustained an injury on WWE RAWXavier Woods recently took to his social media account and posted a video of himself addressing an injury he suffered in the singles match against Penta. While he might be seriously hurt, Woods was selling the effects of his match against Cero Miedo.In the video, Woods blamed RAW general manager Adam Pearce for putting him in the ring with Penta. He accused the former AEW champion of using a &quot;banned&quot; version of the piledriver. For those unaware, certain piledrivers are rarely used in WWE these days.Moreover, Woods brought up the situation of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, who were carried out of the arena and received medical attention after Kevin Owens hit them with a piledriver. The 38-year-old star questioned where all the executives and the general manager were when he needed care.Xavier Woods ended his promo by blaming Adam Pearce for plotting against him so he couldn't get his rematch for the World Tag Team Title. He then promoted the upcoming singles match between Penta and his tag partner, Kofi Kingston, on Monday's WWE RAW and asserted that his brother will avenge him by beating Cero Miedo.As of now, Woods' injury situation remains unclear. Fans must stay tuned for the latest updates on The New Day star.