WWE stars "dreading" show after big change - Reports

WWE has made a big change recently, and now it appears that the stars are not fans of it. They are dreading an upcoming show because of it.

Earlier it was reported that WWE had made several changes to the start time for NXT Stand and Deliver. The show, which was originally supposed to start at 11:30 AM EST, was moved to 10:30 AM EST after the original announcement for the show said otherwise. Now, it has been moved to 9:30 AM EST. This comes with the show being held a few hours before the start time of the first night of WrestleMania 41. With the show now being only three weeks away, WWE is clearly not afraid to make changes.

Given that WrestleMania 41 is set to start around 3:30 PM on the same day, it appears that this could be the promotion deciding to not take any chances just in case.

Unfortunately, as per a report by Fightful Select, they have confirmed the changes and that the stars were internally "dreading" the call time. Given the show is starting at 9:30 AM, stars will likely have to be at the venue hours prior to go over their matches and make any changes if needed.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens next.

