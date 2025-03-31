  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE stars "dreading" show after big change - Reports

WWE stars "dreading" show after big change - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 31, 2025 06:57 GMT
This may not be good news (Credit: WWE.com)
This may not be good news (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE has made a big change recently, and now it appears that the stars are not fans of it. They are dreading an upcoming show because of it.

Ad

Earlier it was reported that WWE had made several changes to the start time for NXT Stand and Deliver. The show, which was originally supposed to start at 11:30 AM EST, was moved to 10:30 AM EST after the original announcement for the show said otherwise. Now, it has been moved to 9:30 AM EST. This comes with the show being held a few hours before the start time of the first night of WrestleMania 41. With the show now being only three weeks away, WWE is clearly not afraid to make changes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Given that WrestleMania 41 is set to start around 3:30 PM on the same day, it appears that this could be the promotion deciding to not take any chances just in case.

Ad

Unfortunately, as per a report by Fightful Select, they have confirmed the changes and that the stars were internally "dreading" the call time. Given the show is starting at 9:30 AM, stars will likely have to be at the venue hours prior to go over their matches and make any changes if needed.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens next.

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी