WWE stars outraged with Vince McMahon's latest rule

Vince McMahon has been changing many things backstage this year. When the pandemic began, many WWE stars were wary about the way WWE handled it. Initially, WWE wasn't very serious about implementing masks backstage. It was only after Kevin Owens confronted The Chairman, did he implement a rule that saw employees being fined for not putting on a mask.

Vince McMahon's latest rule for WWE Stars

A month ago, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had sent an email to WWE personnel stating that they weren't allowed to engage in any form of business with third-party platforms by October 2nd. In the email, Vince McMahon had told his employees that if they didn't cease from these third-party engagements, they could be either fined, suspended, or terminated.

Earlier today, Vince McMahon sent a reminder email to his employees to end any 'unauthorized business relationships' with third-party platforms. In his recent email, Vince McMahon also stated that WWE would be taking control of the Twitch accounts of these stars in the next four weeks. The email also noted that WWE would own these accounts, and the WWE personnel would earn a percentage of the revenues.

The rule also states that no accounts would need to be deleted, but the company will need to be informed if any star has or plans to signup on a third-party platform.

According to Dave Meltzer, on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE stars are livid with the new rule, but nobody was willing to come out and speak up in fear of it leading to more issues.

While nobody has been named, many WWE stars who aren't very prominent on shows look to house shows, merchandise sales, and third-party platforms to generate more income over what WWE pays them.

