(Spoilers) Unique stipulation to be added to Ronda Rousey's match at WWE Elimination Chamber - Reports

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey's match at Elimination Chamber will have a stipulation where she will have to wrestle with one arm behind her back.

Rousey will team up with Naomi to face off against Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in a tag team match at WWE's Elimination Chamber show later this week. The match will be her first since her return at the Royal Rumble in January.

As per PWInsider, a stipulation is said to be added to the match, which will be announced on this week's SmackDown show.

"Ronda Rousey will wrestle with one arm behind her back at the WWE Elimination Chamber this Saturday 2/19, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Rousey and Naomi will be wrestling Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at the event in Saudi Arabia. The stipulation will be revealed as part of this Friday's Smackdown episode, which was taped last week in New Orleans. Friday's Smackdown episode will feature an in-ring contract signing between the two teams."

WWE @WWE @RondaRousey explains why she came to @NaomiWWE ’s rescue in the aftermath of the #SmackDown Women’s Championship Match and proclaims her dominance over WWE Official @SonyaDevilleWWE .@RondaRousey explains why she came to @NaomiWWE’s rescue in the aftermath of the #SmackDown Women’s Championship Match and proclaims her dominance over WWE Official @SonyaDevilleWWE. https://t.co/U4PHKYgwcI

The SmackDown before Elimination Chamber is pre-taped, as the superstars will have to make the long journey to Saudi Arabia for Saturday night's show in the Middle Eastern country.

What other matches are on the WWE Elimination Chamber card?

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw BREAKING NEWS: The final entrant in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday at #WWEChamber is the returning @AlexaBliss_WWE BREAKING NEWS: The final entrant in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday at #WWEChamber is the returning @AlexaBliss_WWE!#WWERaw https://t.co/UjAuHd9t4T

The Elimination Chamber card is packed with top-name superstars, and five titles will be on the line at the show.

The Elimination Chamber match will see Bobby Lashley defend his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Austin Theory.

Roman Reigns will hope to extend his reign as Universal Champion when he steps in the ring with Goldberg, while Lita will get a shot at winning her first RAW Women's Championship when she faces Becky Lynch.

A Women's Elimination Chamber match to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Champion will also take place at the show, featuring Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki A.S.H.

What do you think of this newly added stipulation?

Let us know in the comments below.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Debottam Saha