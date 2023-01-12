WWE stock down following Stephanie McMahon’s departure

Stephanie McMahon is out, and WWE's stock has gone down.

The WWE Universe got a massive shock last night when Stephanie took to social media to announce that she had tendered her resignation and was departing the company.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Stephanie McMahon's departure from WWE yesterday has caused the company's stock to take a big hit, going from $92.50 to $89.50 today. Johnson also stated that false reports of WWE being sold to social media overnight could have also impacted the company's stock today.

It will be interesting to see if WWE's stock rebounds tomorrow or if this is a continued trend based on Stephanie's resignation.

Stephanie McMahon's departure led to crazy WWE sale rumors

Hours following the announcement of Stephanie McMahon's departure, a new rumor began to make the rounds online that stated Vince McMahon had sold WWE to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and they were taking the company private.

While a few outlets reported the news as fact, several others were cautious regarding the rumor as they were unable to confirm its validity.

This morning, respected mixed martial arts reporter and professional wrestling fan Ariel Helwani took to social media to debunk the report and state that there's no deal in place between WWE and any entity at this time. Tweeting out:

"Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say. The organization is still exploring all options, I'm told. Developing," Ariel Helwani wrote.

