WWE is a man lighter behind the scenes following the reported departure of Michael Mansury

WWE has been hit with a surprise departure, it has emerged, with the exit of one of its lead producers.

PWInsider is reporting that Michael Mansury, an influential backstage figure with the company, has made his exit after giving his notice.

Mansury, it is said, made WWE aware he'd be leaving several months ago and is now thought to be done with the company.

The now former Vice President of Global Television Production was "a big part of the Triple H regime" says Mike Johnson, referring to The Game's previous role as Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative before that title was tweaked this past February.

Johnson said:

"Mansury was seen as a big part of the Triple H regime and some in the company had dubbed him unofficially as the "next" Kevin Dunn, as in the idea was that he would one day fill Dunn's role down the line...

Mansury had been a part of WWE's creative and production arm for over ten years, having originally joined as a production assistant back in 2009.

Johnson would go on to add:

"....[He's] been the Director of record for many of the WWE PPV and TV productions in recent years. He was well liked among those we spoke to today, many of whom seemed shocked by his departure..."

Triple H, meanwhile, now works with the even wordier title of Executive Vice President Global Talent Strategy & Development.

The former multi-time world champion has slowly transitioned into a backstage career in WWE after a hugely successful in-ring career.

A Hall of Famer, the 50-year-old hasn't wrestled on a major WWE pay-per-view since WrestleMania in 2019, when he defeated Batista, but he did feature at Super ShowDown in the same year when he met Randy Orton.

Across his career, he racked up a combined 14 reigns as a World Champion and has also won the Royal Rumble match on two occasions.