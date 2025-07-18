WWE suddenly scrapped major SummerSlam match; already named replacement  - Reports

WWE SummerSlam takes place in just three weeks' time, and already the card is taking shape. The first-ever two-night show for The Biggest Party of The Summer takes place on August 2nd and 3rd, and it seems that there have been several big changes already made to the show.According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, the original plan was for Becky Lynch to take on Bayley for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, but this was scrapped. Instead, fans found out this past week on RAW that Lyra Valkyria will be handed another shot at her fellow Irish rival in a rematch from Backlash.This has led to some frustrated reactions from the WWE Universe, who aren't happy that Bayley will be missing SummerSlam after already missing WrestleMania so that Becky Lynch could make her return.Bayley has been consistently overlooked by WWEThis appears to be another in a long list of examples of WWE overlooking Bayley, since many fans have pointed out the fact that she was the one member of the Four Horsewomen who wasn't brought up to the main roster in July 2015.Instead, Bayley was able to dominate NXT and allow it to reach new heights before she joined the main roster and is a former champion in her own right. Bayley has been injured several times at significant points in her career, but she has always delivered for her fans, and many are upset that she misses the second biggest event of the year.To put it into context, Bayley's last singles match on a premium live event took place almost a year ago at SummerSlam in 2024. Bayley was defeated by Nia Jax that night, and if fans want to find Bayley's last singles win, they would have to go back to Clash at the Castle in June 2024.