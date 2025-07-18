  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE suddenly scrapped major SummerSlam match; already named replacement  - Reports

WWE suddenly scrapped major SummerSlam match; already named replacement  - Reports

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 18, 2025 16:58 GMT
This is a surprise (image via WWE)
This is a surprise (image via WWE)

WWE SummerSlam takes place in just three weeks' time, and already the card is taking shape. The first-ever two-night show for The Biggest Party of The Summer takes place on August 2nd and 3rd, and it seems that there have been several big changes already made to the show.

Ad

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, the original plan was for Becky Lynch to take on Bayley for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, but this was scrapped. Instead, fans found out this past week on RAW that Lyra Valkyria will be handed another shot at her fellow Irish rival in a rematch from Backlash.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This has led to some frustrated reactions from the WWE Universe, who aren't happy that Bayley will be missing SummerSlam after already missing WrestleMania so that Becky Lynch could make her return.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Bayley has been consistently overlooked by WWE

This appears to be another in a long list of examples of WWE overlooking Bayley, since many fans have pointed out the fact that she was the one member of the Four Horsewomen who wasn't brought up to the main roster in July 2015.

Ad

Instead, Bayley was able to dominate NXT and allow it to reach new heights before she joined the main roster and is a former champion in her own right. Bayley has been injured several times at significant points in her career, but she has always delivered for her fans, and many are upset that she misses the second biggest event of the year.

To put it into context, Bayley's last singles match on a premium live event took place almost a year ago at SummerSlam in 2024. Bayley was defeated by Nia Jax that night, and if fans want to find Bayley's last singles win, they would have to go back to Clash at the Castle in June 2024.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications