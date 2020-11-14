WWE Superstar Chelsea Green reportedly set to make main roster debut soon

Chelsea Green's debut on the WWE main roster is imminent, according to Fightful Select.

According to their reports, fans can expect Chelsea Green to debut soon on the main roster, despite being scheduled to appear on RAW or SmackDown several months back. However, Green hasn't wrestled since the 27th of May 2020.

I haven’t wrestled since May 27. 🤬 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 19, 2020

Chelsea Green was originally called up way back in May after an impressive showing against Charlotte Flair. However, following Paul Heyman's removal from WWE RAW as Executive Director, plans for Green were put on hold. The same situation was seen in the case of Vanessa Borne, who was also scheduled for a singles push on the main roster.

Chelsea Green may be joining SmackDown

Not wrestling since the 27th of May has left Chelsea Green feeling a little annoyed. Most recently she shared her thoughts via Twitter, suggesting that she is still waiting for news regarding her future with WWE.

Me by the time I wrestle again: pic.twitter.com/I01PSuasIx — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 12, 2020

However, Fightful Select reports that Chelsea Green's main roster debut is imminent and the tentative plan as of this afternoon, is to have her join WWE SmackDown. This came after news surfaced that plans for today's SmackDown were not set in stone.

"After mentioning several phantom WWE call-ups, Fightful learned some positive news about one this week. Creative was produced for Chelsea Green to debut "imminently," according to numerous sources within WWE. Green was actually called up all the way back in May, but after Paul Heyman fell out of power, she was put on the shelf. The tentative plans call for her to be on the Smackdown brand as of this afternoon. Considering Smackdown wasn't a finished product by then, it's hard to believe things are set in stone." H/t Fightful Select

The WWE Universe is still waiting to see Chelsea Green make her main roster debut, and they have been kept waiting since her match against Charlotte Flair on NXT. However, if reports are to be believed, we should be seeing Chelse Green maker her main roster debut on SmackDown sometime soon.