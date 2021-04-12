WWE Superstar has finally won Vince McMahon's trust backstage, big push planned - Reports 

Apollo Crews was one of the biggest headline-makers at WWE WrestleMania 37. The Nigerian Prince captured his first Intercontinental Championship after beating Big E.

Dabba-Kato reappeared on WWE TV to help Apollo Crews defeat the former New Day member in the Nigerian Drum Fight.

WrestlingNews.co reports that Vince McMahon is finally behind the repackaged version of Apollo Crews. The belief backstage in the WWE is that Apollo Crews has 'found himself' and is working hard to improve as a performer in his new avatar.

The report stated that fans should expect to see Apollo Crews in several significant segments on SmackDown in the months to follow. He will also continue the Intercontinental title storyline with Big E.

WrestlingNews.co reported the following:

"We were told that Vince McMahon is really behind the new version of Crews, and the feeling is that Crews has finally found himself and he's worked hard to improve, so expect to see a lot more of him in big segments on SmackDown in the coming months. Obviously, his feud with Big E will continue."

What's next for Apollo Crews after winning the WWE Intercontinental title?

The return of Dabba-Kato, now known as Commander Azeez, as Apollo Crews's muscleman is an interesting creative call from the WWE.

Azeez, real name Babatunde Łukasz Aiyegbusi, is of Nigerian descent, and his inclusion in the angle could help elevate Apollo Crews' new character. WWE might also not draw attention to Azeez's past RAW Underground appearances.

Apollo Crews has now won both mid-card singles titles in the WWE, but he is yet to have a sustained run supported by favorable booking decisions. The man formerly known as Uhaa Nation has adopted a Nigerian accent, and he is undoubtedly putting in all the extra hours to perfect the gimmick.

WrestleMania Backlash 2021 is the next WWE PPV which will focus on the fallout from 'Mania 37. WrestleMania Backlash is scheduled to occur on Sunday, May 16th, and the PPV could feature a title rematch between Apollo Crews and Big E.

However, going by WWE's trend, the company could even have a championship match on an upcoming episode of SmackDown before Backlash.

Apollo Crews is being groomed for a prominent run, and the 33-year-old superstar's supporters will hope that WWE officials back his push with some solid and compelling booking.