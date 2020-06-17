WWE Superstar reportedly thinks Coronavirus is a 'big work'

WWE has paused taping shows and backstage concern is on the rise.

WWE Developmental Talent has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

WWE has stopped taping its episodes

WWE recently revealed that one of its Developmental Talents has tested positive for the Coronavirus. Since then, WWE has put its tapings of RAW and SmackDown on pause. The company has administered all its employees to undergo testing for the Coronavirus. WWE released the following statement when its employee tested positive for COVID-19;

“A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.”

Backstage concerns of WWE Superstars regarding Coronavirus

PW Insider's Mike Johnson has shared that many WWE Superstars are concerned about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. But there is one WWE Superstar who thinks the Coronavirus pandemic is a 'big work'. Here's what Johnson reported;

“For almost every person that we’ve spoken with today (with the exception of one talent who stated the pandemic was just a “big work”), there has been concern at some level about their health and for those with families, that concern was even greater, as there was worry about whether they could bring something back home that they could expose their families to as well. As one person stated, this is exactly why Roman Reigns has stepped away. Health has obviously been an unspoken concern since the pandemic started, but having been tested today, for many, it is now back at the forefront of their thoughts in a way it hadn’t been previously.”

“I want to stress that there have been some we’ve spoken to who have shrugged at the entire scenario over the last 24 hours, feeling it’s overblown, especially the one person who, as noted, feels the pandemic is a “work.”

The Coronavirus has crippled the world, forcing economies to shut done for a considerable amount of time. As of now, there are around eight million cases recorded of the Coronavirus over the world with the numbers rising every day.