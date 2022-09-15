WWE Superstar Tony D'Angelo reportedly injured at NXT tapings

WWE Superstar Tony D'Angelo has apparently sustained an injury during this week's NXT tapings, per a recent report.

D'Angelo debuted in WWE's third brand in late 2021, sporting a New York 'wise guy' gimmick. Proclaiming himself the 'Don" of NXT, he and his family spent the best part of 2022 involved in a storyline with Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma. He has also competed in some stellar matches against the likes of Tommaso Ciampa in his brief tenure.

Despite being one of the brand's hottest commodities, it appears that the upstart's momentum has to come to a halt. During a recent set of NXT tapings, The Don of NXT reportedly suffered an injury to his head or his knee. WrestlingNewsCo reported the unfortunate development on Twitter and later noted that he had seemingly hurt his knee.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Tony D'Angelo is injured. During tonight's NXT tapings, his match was stopped. One person there said that it looked like he hit his head in the corner of the ring but another person in attendance thinks it's a knee injury. Hoping to find out more tonight. Tony D'Angelo is injured. During tonight's NXT tapings, his match was stopped. One person there said that it looked like he hit his head in the corner of the ring but another person in attendance thinks it's a knee injury. Hoping to find out more tonight.

The Don's match was seemingly called off as WWE medical staff tended to the Illinois-born star. It is unclear how long Tony D'Angelo will be absent from NXT, if at all, as the severity of the situation is yet to be revealed.

What has Tony D'Angelo been up to in NXT?

Tony last appeared on NXT TV on the September 13th edition of the show, competing in a handicap match.

During the show mentioned above, NXT veteran Cameron Grimes defeated D'Angelo and his family member Stacks. However, Grimes did get some slight assistance from Joe Gacy. Prior to this, D'Angelo competed at an NXT Live Event in Venice, where he and Stacks defeated Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward.

The upstart also competed at NXT Heatwave in mid-August, defeating Santos Escobar in a Street Fight. Fans will have to wait and see if D'Angelo returns to active competition in the coming weeks following his alleged injury.

What do you think of Tony D'Angelo's run in NXT so far? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

