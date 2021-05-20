WWE Superstars felt unsafe backstage around a recently released personality, Details of a Triple H incident - Reports

As reported earlier via PWInsider and Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, WWE released several NXT talents and personnel, and the long list of names included referee and former wrestler Drake Wuertz.

Fightful Select has now released some explosive backstage details regarding Wuertz's WWE stint and how he was perceived backstage in the company.

To say that Drake Wuertz was a controversial figure would be a sheer understatement.

He was suspended earlier this year following an NXT county commission video in which he spoke out against mandated mask-wearing and made a few other eyebrow-raising comments. He was not allowed to enter the WWE Performance Center, aka the Capitol Wrestling Center (CWC).

Word among talent and staff at the WWE Performance Center is that referee Drake Wuertz has been let go. I've reached out to WWE for a confirmation on this, and clarity on the situation. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 19, 2021

While the exact reasons behind his suspension weren't revealed, Drake Wuertz's political views and anti-mask stance have been heavily criticized by people both inside and outside WWE.

Several WWE employees were willing to go on record to speak about Wuertz following his release, and it was noted that the former NXT referee 'brought nuclear heat' upon himself for the better part of the past year.

Why did Drake Wuertz have 'nuclear heat' in WWE?

Fightful were told that there were instances of WWE warning Wuertz about not wearing masks and getting vaccinated. Wuertz's 'attempts for political ways' were also an issue behind the scenes.

Drake Wuertz was eyeing a few top positions in WWE, and he was reportedly willing to draw heat on other people that could clear his path. He allegedly tried to 'put heat' on others on multiple occasions.

Minorities in NXT also took exception to Wuertz's wording, and one specific incident was revealed in Fightful's report. EJ Nduka (Ezra Judge), who was also released yesterday by WWE, almost felt the need to beat up Wuertz.

Many talents, predominantly those of color, often went up to high-ranking NXT officials to inform them about similar situations involving Drake Wuertz.

Wuertz garnered the most heat during last year's NXT In Your House show, where Triple H delivered a backstage speech on the Black Lives Matter movement. The crux of the NXT boss's message was that people of all races, religions, and genders are welcomed, and Wuertz's demeanor changed after he heard the word 'religions.' He proceeded to walk out of the meeting.

Wuertz 'aggressively gathered his belongings and left' during Triple H's address, and the referee's erratic behavior attracted a lot of attention.

In the past 3 weeks, multiple WWE and NXT Superstars told me they believed Drake Wuertz was racist, and felt uncomfortable around him at the WWE Performance Center. One noted they even felt odd with him reffing closed-door matches at the PC.



This seemed like it was inevitable. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) May 19, 2021

Fightful continued to be in touch with several wrestlers within WWE in the months that followed, and 'no fewer than ten wrestlers' honestly revealed that they didn't feel comfortable or safe being around Drake Wuertz.

The report concluded by stating that Wuertz was also known to criticize talent backstage who got vaccinated or even flu shots.

Wuertz started working with the WWE in 2013, and he officiated several high-profile NXT matches during his time in the company. Wuertz rose to become the head referee on NXT before WWE curtailed his duties due to recent controversies.