WWE Superstars no longer required to have weekly COVID tests - Reports

WWE's latest policy change when it comes to COVID-19 is a troubling one.

In recent weeks, WWE has had trouble containing the spread of COVID-19, which has resulted in changes to various cards this month. But it seems their latest policy change regarding COVID testing will likely do more harm than good.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the once mandatory twice-a-week testing for COVID-19 at the WWE Performance Center is no longer required. If that isn't shocking enough, Sapp reports that the main roster also received an e-mail informing the roster that weekly tests for COVID were no longer required.

At this time, Sapp is unable to confirm if a "vaccination qualifier" is part of WWE's latest policy change.

Talent unhappy with WWE's latest COVID-19 testing policies

Sean Ross Sapp went on to state that the company's latest policy change didn't "sit well" with several people in WWE that he has heard from today.

With multiple talents missing from both the RAW and SmackDown live events yesterday, it's concerning to think that this is WWE's new strategy to prevent new COVID cases by simply choosing not to test for them.

Right now, the eyes of the WWE Universe will squarely be on this Saturday's Day 1 pay-per-view. Whether the card will be altered this week is unknown at this time, but it feels like WWE's COVID testing policy change is being done as a way to prevent having to make these changes in the future.

But is Vince McMahon compromising the health of his entire roster going to lead to more problems for the company in 2022 when it comes to the ongoing spread of COVID-19? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on WWE changing its COVID testing policies? Is this something that could hurt the company long-term? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

