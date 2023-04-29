WWE Superstars are reportedly being kept in the dark about the upcoming Draft

We are just hours away from the 2023 WWE Draft.

Despite the event kicking off in just a matter of hours, it appears that multiple men and women are still in the dark when it comes to knowing which brand they'll land on when the Draft is over.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), there are still talents being left in the dark and have no idea where they're going in the 2023 Draft. This is very similar to how the company has done things in the past, but it certainly makes for a stressful couple of days for talent who might need to change their entire schedule starting next week based on what show they land on.

Sapp also stated that the company is setting up Draft rooms for RAW and SmackDown, as well as trying to secure several cameos for the special event. One name being planned for tonight's show is Road Dogg.

It certainly sounds like WWE is trying to pull out all the stops to make this year's Draft a memorable one.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



- WWE Draft cameo

- Smackdown news

- Compound match

- Baszler



Lots more news for subscribers! Select Portions update coming to FightfulSelect.com today:- WWE Draft cameo- Smackdown news- Compound match- BaszlerLots more news for subscribers! Select Portions update coming to FightfulSelect.com today:- WWE Draft cameo- Smackdown news- Compound match- BaszlerLots more news for subscribers!

Which WWE NXT talents have been pitched to be called up ahead of tonight's Draft?

One of the big question marks of the 2023 WWE Draft will be which NXT talents will be utilized over the course of SmackDown and RAW.

According to Sapp, Joe Gacy, Tyler Bate, and Cora Jade have all been pitched for call-ups by the creative team recently. Despite that, it doesn't mean any of them will actually be called up, although it has been discussed.

Other names who have been heard by WRKD Wrestling include Cameron Grimes and Pretty Deadly.

Grimes hasn't been seen on NXT at all in 2023, and Pretty Deadly just lost a Trunk Match to Tony D'Angelo and Stacks, and were seemingly killed off by being dumped in the river at the end of NXT on Tuesday.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling With the start of the WWE Draft tomorrow night, here is a refresher summary of some NXT talents we’ve reported rumors of being called up soon:



- Pretty Deadly

- Cameron Grimes

- Cora Jade

- Tyler Bate

- Joe Gacy With the start of the WWE Draft tomorrow night, here is a refresher summary of some NXT talents we’ve reported rumors of being called up soon:- Pretty Deadly- Cameron Grimes- Cora Jade- Tyler Bate- Joe Gacy https://t.co/uZyWUKjJXP

What do you make of this report? Will you be tuning into SmackDown tonight for the 2023 Draft? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes