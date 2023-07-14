WWE Superstars reportedly haven't left the company despite losing 'loser leaves town' match; possibly appeared disguised at recent event

WWE has been promoting a lot of talents onto the main roster. However, the developmental brand's superstars, The Creed Brothers, reportedly haven't left NXT even after losing a 'loser leaves town' match and could have possibly appeared on the brand disguised in masks.

Many fans believed Brutus and Julius Creed would finally get the main roster call-up as they lost the loser leaves NXT match against The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler). However, that might not be the case, as WWE may have other plans for them.

Cageside Seats reported that according to Meltzer, The Creed brothers are not being called up to the main roster, and they actually returned on NXT in the latest episode disguised in masks pretending to be part of The Schism.

The Creed Brothers have already made a name for themselves in the development brand as they have already won the NXT Tag Team Championship and are loved by many fans who want to see them competing on the main roster.

How did The Creed Brothers lose to The Dyad at WWE NXT?

Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler attacked Brutus and Julius before the match even started. It was a great match as The Creed Brothers were looking to win when Julius hit a Shooting Star Press, but Joe Gacy interrupted to prevent the pinfall.

There were a lot of people involved during the match. Both teams had some help from other wrestlers, such as Ava and Ivy Nile, who interfered in the bout and distracted the referee, leading to a mysterious man in a red mask who headbutted Julius, which helped The Dyad to win the match.

Although fans want to see Julius and Brutus being called up to the main roster, WWE seems to think the duo isn't ready yet, and there may be a new storyline with them on the development brand. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the brothers.

What do you think WWE is planning for The Creed Brothers? Let us know in the comments section below.

