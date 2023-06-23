WWE has some surprising plans for Ronda Rousey - Reports 

It has been reported that the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Ronda Rousey, may potentially be set to make a first-time-ever appearance in the company's third brand, NXT.

Over the past year, main roster stars have appeared in the company's 'developmental' show to boost ratings and offer some pearls of wisdom to the younger talent.

This past week on NXT, Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight title on the show. Following this success, Dave Meltzer has reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that company higher-ups have held talks to bring in Ronda Rousey.

"There are plans for more major stars to work NXT like Rollins did this week. One name that was at least talked about was Rousey, or perhaps even having Rousey & Baszler defend the women’s tag titles there. But the goal is to use the main roster stars to increase the ratings, and the Rollins experiment was a huge success, so when something works in wrestling the idea is that you usually follow up on it." (H/T SEScoops)

As well as Seth Rollins, many other main roster stars have recently made a big impact in NXT, including AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Natalya, Baron Corbin, and Mustafa Ali.

Ronda Rousey is ready for a big match on SmackDown

Alongside her longtime friend Shayna Baszler, Rousey is the current holder of the Women's Tag Team titles. However, their reign was recently challenged by the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

The two teams are set to collide on SmackDown tonight to unify both belts. Recently, Shayna sent a warning to their upcoming opponents on social media.

"Alchemists. All that we touch is gold. #LimbByLimb #wweraw #smackdown," posted Baszler.

Debuting for WWE in 2018, Ronda Rousey has had many big moments, from capturing both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles as well as winning the Royal Rumble and main eventing WrestleMania.

