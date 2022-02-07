WWE had a talk with Ronda Rousey on a key issue after Royal Rumble - Reports

WWE reportedly had a talk with Ronda Rousey after her big win at the 2022 Royal Rumble event.

Ronda Rousey made her big return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2022. She was a surprise entrant in the women's battle royal, and the former champion ultimately won the bout.

Fans may have noticed that Rousey seemed a bit off during her appearance at the show. She didn't look happy to be there and didn't display much emotion after her remarkable victory.

Likewise, on the RAW after Royal Rumble, Rousey cut a promo and it seemed like she wasn't too thrilled to stand in front of the WWE Universe. Rousey later appeared on the latest edition of SmackDown to pick Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania opponent, and she was very receptive to fans this time around.

Dave Meltzer of WOR is now reporting that WWE had a talk with Rousey after her return, over her on-screen demeanor towards fans.

"I believe that people were talking to her, about Monday," said Meltzer. "Yeah, she acknowledged the fans. She was very very bitter coming back, and I think that was not a good attitude to have, especially since she is being portrayed as a babyface. People, when they saw her, it's like, 'Oh my god, she's being a heel.' No. That's just Ronda. Then they had to talk her out of, basically, going... these people are cheering you. You have to acknowledge them." [00:23-01:06]

Ronda Rousey was seemingly bitter about what happened four years ago at Survivor Series

Meltzer also noted that Ronda Rousey was bitter over fans turning on her during her first run. Rousey was a babyface heading into Survivor Series 2018, and she faced Charlotte Flair in an inter-brand match that night. Rousey was originally set to wrestle Becky Lynch, but WWE had to change its plans at the last moment when The Man got hurt.

Flair used a kendo stick on Rousey during the match, thus giving a DQ victory to the latter. Flair then brutally beat Rousey up, and fans cheered for The Queen all the while. As Rousey left for the back, fans in attendance loudly booed her, and she looked visibly upset. A report came out soon after the event, stating that Ronda Rousey was emotionally hurt due to fans turning on her.

After her Royal Rumble win, Ronda Rousey appeared in a backstage interview and addressed the cheers that she received while in the ring. She made it clear that she wasn't going to fall for it this time around.

Did you notice Rousey's strange conduct during her Royal Rumble appearance? What do you think would be the reaction of the live crowd when she meets Flair again at WrestleMania 38?

