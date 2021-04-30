WWE in talks with a major American wrestling company - Reports  

WWE has always had the reputation of being a company that doesn't indulge in crossover business with other major promotions. However, WWE might finally be starting to make efforts towards changing this old perception.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed details of WWE's talks with Major League Wrestling (MLW).

WWE officials are reportedly not happy with being perceived as a company unwilling to work with other organizations in the 'modern wrestling world.' Meltzer added that WWE's deal with MLW might resemble the EVOLVE situation or an ECW deal from the 90s.

WWE's goal is reportedly for its unused NXT talents to get work in MLW. The current idea being discussed is to have an 'EVOLVE-like group' with a weekly streaming show.

Here's an excerpt of Meltzer's report:

"WWE doesn’t like the rep that it doesn’t work with anyone in the modern wrestling world. They are in talks with MLW and it’s along the lines of the old Evolve deal or to a degree the 90s ECW deal. The idea is to get some of the developmental guys who aren’t working on NXT television some work." Meltzer wrote.

Why does WWE want to work with MLW?

Meltzer explained that many wrestlers would get more exposure on TV than from Peacock if the idea went through. He also explained bottom line is that WWE wants to change and head towards modernization.

WWE would effectively kill two birds with one stone by entering a working relationship with MLW. Meltzer stated that WWE also wants to 'alleviate the frustration' of many underutilized wrestlers.

The biggest issue WWE has faced in recent times has been the absence of NXT house shows to book its talent. While WWE might soon get back to the live event circuit, the more significant achievement in this scenario could be to alter how present-day fans view the company.

Many wrestlers see AEW as a viable alternative as Tony Khan has opened the doors to companies like AAA, IMPACT Wrestling, and NJPW.

WWE reportedly doesn't want to be seen as a promotion rooted in its old ways, with WWE officials wanting to shed the tag of being 'uncooperative in the real world.'

Meltzer was unsure whether the plan would come to fruition, but WWE's intent to work with other entities was loud and clear. Meltzer concluded that the industry is witnessing a new WWE under President and Chief Revenue Officer (CFO) Nick Khan's stewardship.

MLW has been a national American wrestling promotion for several years now. Founded in 2002 by Court Bauer, MLW folded operations in 2004, and it took Bauer nearly 13 years to kickstart a revival. MLW returned in 2017 and has since had a steady run from a programming standpoint, with MLW Fusion being the company's flagship show.

What are your thoughts on WWE's proposed new direction and the reported MLW talks? Let us know in the comments section below.