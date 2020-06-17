WWE tease Lana's next alliance

Bobby Lashley has expressed his desire to divorce Lana.

Lana needs a new storyline after Bobby Lashley divorces her.

Lana is done with Bobby Lashley

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley told Lana that he wanted a divorce, thus ending his professional as well as personal relationship with her. Towards the end of 2019, Lana was involved in a storyline love triangle among Bobby Lashley and Rusev. Lana divorced her husband Rusev and married Lashley. Since then, Rusev was released by the WWE due to budget cuts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lana and Natalya to form an alliance?

After Natalya and Liv Morgan's loss to The IIconics, Natalya was frustrated and was seen venting out to Morgan. Morgan walked away from the negativity and Natalya ran into Lana. The Ravishing Russian had a hard night herself. Her husband ended their marriage and humiliated her in the ring.

During the segment when MVP and Bobby Lashley were blaming Lana for Lashley's loss at WWE Backlash, Lana came out to justify herself. Lashley yelled at her and embarrassed her when he asked her about the last time she laced up her boots and won anything other than social media likes.

In the video, Natalya talks about not seeing a partnership with Liv Morgan in the future. Natalya says that she understands Lana's situation. Maybe the fact that Natalya is looking for a partnership and that Lashley humiliated Lana for not winning anything respectable is WWE's chance to put the two together to win the WWE Women's Championship.

Lana in WWE

Lana made her debut as The Bulgarian Brute, Rusev's manager. The duo ruled over WWE for almost a year when Rusev went undefeated and won the United States Championship. Rusev's winning streak ended when John Cena pinned him at WrestleMania 31.

Lana moved to the role of an in-ring performer in 2016. She has taken part in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match as well as the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match. The Ravishing Russian was also a part of the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

In her career as a WWE Superstar, Lana is yet to win a Championship. She has never contested for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, and this may be an excellent angle for her and Natalya.